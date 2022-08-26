A memorial sign to the Territorial Defense Forces was unveiled in Irpin, Kyiv Oblast. In the first month of the all-out war, the city found itself in the heat of the battle for Kyiv.

According to the Irpin mayor Oleksandr Markushyn, the sign was installed to honor the volunteer fighters who were the first to stand up for defense in order to drive the enemy out of the city.

Memorial sign to the Territorial Defense Forces unveiled in Irpin, Kyiv Oblast According to mayor Oleksandrr Markushyn, it was installed in honor of the volunteers who were the first to stand up for defense in order to drive the enemy out of the city.https://t.co/V7EMwdUBEo pic.twitter.com/xiALEhJbnX — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 26, 2022