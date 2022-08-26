IAEA mission’s visit to Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP planned for next week

The visit of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is scheduled for the next week. However, the Russian forces occupying the nuclear facility are already creating obstacles to the mission to visit the station, according to Lana Zerkal, adviser to Energy Minister.

Russia is “now artificially creating all the conditions for the mission not to reach the facility and examine the situation around it,” said Lana Zerkal on Radio NV.

She also noted that the main purpose of the IAEA mission’s visit is to monitor the situation at the station and take the necessary measures to protect Europe and the whole world from a possible disaster.