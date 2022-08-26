German Chancellor’s party’s left wing demands armistice, peace negotiations with Russia – Spiegel sources

The left wing of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) is calling for a ceasefire and peace talks with Russia, according to the German newspaper Spiegel referring to its sources.

The left-wing group in the SPD – the party of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz – has written an appeal urging a diplomatic offensive to stop the war titled “The guns must be silent!”

According to Spiegel, the signatories include several members of the Bundestag, the European Parliament, and the parliaments of federal lands, as well as former Bremen Prime Minister Carsten Sieling and Dortmund Mayor Thomas Westphal.

