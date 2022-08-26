Belarus ruler Lukashenka says Belarusian Su-24 planes ready to carry Russian nuclear armament, threatens West

Latest news Ukraine

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, told reporters that his country’s Su-24 military planes have been re-fitted to enable them to carry nuclear weapons after he had agreed to the move with Russian President Vladimir Putin, RFE/RL reports.

“[The West] must understand that neither helicopters nor planes will save them if they go for escalation. We, along with Putin, said once in St. Petersburg that we will adapt the Belarusian Su [-24] planes as well to make them capable to carry nuclear arms. Do you think we were just yakking? Everything is ready!” Lukashenka told reporters in Minsk on 26 August not presenting any evidence to back up his claim.

