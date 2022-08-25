UK, Norway to donate night vision capable micro drones to Ukraine; more Russia’s failed frontal attacks in Donetsk Oblast

Tail part of a Russian MLRS rocket. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Article by: Stanislav Haider

Editor’s Note This is a report by military expert Stanislav Haider on the situation in Ukraine as of the morning of August 25.

Weapon supplies. Slovakia is going to send 30 BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Norway and Britain will donate micro-drones PD-100 Black Hornet Nano with night vision capabilities. New supplies from the US and allies suggest that the West is preparing the Ukrainian army for closer contact combat.

Donetsk Oblast. The direction of Bakhmut saw heavy fighting going on near Kodema, Dachi with no Russian advance in this area as Russia’s Wagner units are “being systematically eliminated east of Bakhmut.” Yakovlivka remains under Ukrainian control. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also didn’t allow the Russians to advance at Soledar. There also were no changes at Siversk where battles are taking place in the areas of Hryhorivka and up to Ivano-Dariivka. The Russians also built an additional pontoon crossing across the Siverskyi Donets River near the village of Snizhkivka.

Avdiivka saw no change in the situation as all Russian attacks were repelled. A Russian assault on the eastern outskirts of Avdiivka was unsuccessful for the Russian troops. Near Volnovakha, the Russians brought artillery to the high points. Russians have “captured Pisky” some 50 times according to them, but as always without success as Ukraine still has a bridgehead in this town and controls its northern part while no one controls the center of the settlement and the south is controlled by Russians.

Kharkiv Oblast. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting offensive actions near Izium, “a couple of kilometers have been liberated.” The Russians did not manage to recapture their lost positions near Izium, so they received reinforcements (3 battalion-tactical groups or BTGs) at the expense of their reserve: they moved up to 200 units of military equipment through Lohachivka while units of the Rosgvardia up to 1,800 strong were moved to Vesele.

Kherson Oblast. Ukraine’s Inhulets bridgehead holds up well. Blahodatne is the gray area today, but the situation changes every hour. In the direction of Kryvyi Rih, the Russians advanced towards Mykolaivka, but the Ukrainian forces pushed them back to their starting positions. Russians built some 350 meters of the pontoon bridge near the Antonivskyi bridge.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast. There is a partial Ukrainian advance in the Dorozhnianka area. Most of the other sectors of the front see artillery duels and local battles.

The Ukrainian artillery destroyed:

Russian ammunition warehouses at Tokmak (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Chaplynka (Kherson Oblast);

Russian military bases in Rovenki (Luhansk Oblast), Kakhovka district (Kherson Oblast), Chaplynka (Kherson Oblast).

Also, so far there is no information on what was targeted in Beryslav district (Kherson Oblast).

