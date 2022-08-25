Two missile strikes reported in Kyiv Oblast, residents heard six explosions

In Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast, two Russian missile strikes occurred on the night of August 25, the rest of the sounds of the explosions were the result of the work of the air defense forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba reports.

As of the morning, no victims or wounded among civilians. There are no fires and destruction of residential buildings or infrastructure facilities, and the searches in the attacked area continue.

Telegram channels reported that residents heard 6 explosions on the night of August 25.