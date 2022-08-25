Two missile strikes reported in Kyiv Oblast, residents heard six explosions

Latest news Ukraine

In Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast, two Russian missile strikes occurred on the night of August 25, the rest of the sounds of the explosions were the result of the work of the air defense forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba reports.

As of the morning, no victims or wounded among civilians. There are no fires and destruction of residential buildings or infrastructure facilities, and the searches in the attacked area continue.

Telegram channels reported that residents heard 6 explosions on the night of August 25.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags