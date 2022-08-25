Massive shelling of Ukraine on Independence Day shows Russia’s helplessness – Podoliak

“Massive shelling of Ukraine on Independence Day — another manifestation of Russian-barbarians’ helplessness and terrorist nature after six months of shame. Is it still not clear that an attempt to intimidate Ukrainians is a losing option? Better think about the final gesture of goodwill,” adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to