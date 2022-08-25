By the end of 2022, there will be “good news” from front, Ukraine’s defense minister says

Latest news Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview that he hopes that by the end of 2022, Ukrainians will have “good news” about the situation at the front, but he cannot say when the war will end.

“It is difficult for me to say [how long the war will last]: for years, for a year, or for a month because these will still be only my assumptions. There are many factors that will lead us to victory. We will definitely come to it. Question: when and at what price.

If we have the will, desire, readiness and ability to defend ourselves, we need other types of resources – these are weapons, ammunition, money to finance the state and many other things.

Today, we have a chance to win sooner and cheaper in terms of Ukrainian losses, thanks to the partnership alliance.”

According to him, the partners are ready to support Ukraine in the long term.

“I am a well-informed optimist, so I have certain positive hopes that this year there will be good, pleasant news for the entire Ukrainian society and the world.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags