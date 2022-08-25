By the end of 2022, there will be “good news” from front, Ukraine’s defense minister says

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview that he hopes that by the end of 2022, Ukrainians will have “good news” about the situation at the front, but he cannot say when the war will end.

“It is difficult for me to say [how long the war will last]: for years, for a year, or for a month because these will still be only my assumptions. There are many factors that will lead us to victory. We will definitely come to it. Question: when and at what price.

If we have the will, desire, readiness and ability to defend ourselves, we need other types of resources – these are weapons, ammunition, money to finance the state and many other things.

Today, we have a chance to win sooner and cheaper in terms of Ukrainian losses, thanks to the partnership alliance.”