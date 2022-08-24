Ukraine’s Independence Day: Norway, UK to supply Ukraine with micro-drones

Norway and Great Britain are joining forces to supply Ukraine with Norwegian micro-drones Black Hornet. “The drone is used for reconnaissance and target identification. It is easy to operate, robust, difficult to detect, and particularly well suited for combat in urban areas,” Norway’s Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said on 24 August, on Ukrainian Independence Day.

