Morawiecki: Poland looks at Ukrainian struggle against Russian forces with admiration

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on 24 August during his address to Ukrainians on Independence Day that Poland is proud to call itself an ally and friend of Ukraine. “You protect not only yourself and your families, but also Poland and Europe,” he added.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to