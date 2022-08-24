IAEA mission possibly will be able to visit Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP in the next few days – IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi

Ukraine informed the IAEA about shellings on 20 – 22 of August, that damaged ZNPP infrastructure including laboratory and chemical facilities

“These incidents show why the IAEA must be able to send a mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant very soon. I’m continuing to consult very actively and intensively with all parties so that this vital IAEA mission can take place without further delay. The IAEA’s presence will help stabilise the nuclear safety and security situation at the site and reduce the risk of a severe nuclear accident in Europe. The mission is expected to take place within the next few days if ongoing negotiations succeed,” Director General Grossi said.