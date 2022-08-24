Greece president addresses to Ukraine on its Independence Day

“Your resistance and faith in freedom have set for the whole world an outstanding example of a struggle against authoritarianism and expansionism,” Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou told during her greeting speech to Ukrainians on the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.

