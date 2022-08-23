Zaporizhzhya NPP’s employee was killed – Dmytro Orlov, mayor of Enerhodar

As a result of shelling of Enerhodar on August 22, an employee of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was injured. Later he died in intensive care.

“Yesterday, August 22, 2022, as a result of the shelling of a taxi car in Energodar, an employee of the Zaporizhzhia NPP – a fitter in the thermal automation and measurement, Vladyslav Mitin, born in 1996, was injured,” mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov informed.

Mitin died in intensive care in a few hours from his severe injuries.