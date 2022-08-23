According to NOC of Ukraine and the Olympic Team, from August 11 to 21, Ukrainian athletes took part in two European championships: water sports in Rome and multi-sports in Munich.
Ukraine won 14 gold, 11 silver and 7 bronze medals.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ukraine wins 32 medals – NOC of Ukraine
According to NOC of Ukraine and the Olympic Team, from August 11 to 21, Ukrainian athletes took part in two European championships: water sports in Rome and multi-sports in Munich.
Ukraine won 14 gold, 11 silver and 7 bronze medals.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine