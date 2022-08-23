Slovakia to supply 30 BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine – Minister of Defense of Slovakia Yaroslav Nad

According to Minister of Defense of Slovakia Yaroslav Nad, Slovakia will receive 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany in return.
Also, Nad denied information that Slovakia will send 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine. “At the moment, we are not considering the possibility of sending T-72 tanks to Ukraine,” he said.
