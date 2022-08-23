Russia to receive strong response in case of shelling increase on Aug 23-24-Ukrainian President

“They will beat us – they will receive a response, a powerful response. I want to say that every day – I think you see it in the information space – every day this response will increase. It will become stronger and stronger,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian intelligence there is a threat of an increase in the number of shelling on August 23-24. At the same time, the president noted that such a threat from Russia is daily and constant.