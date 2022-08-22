Vacationers in Russian-occupied Crimea revealed the S-400 air defense system positions near Yevpatoria by sharing photos on social networks — Radio Svoboda

Vacationers in Russian-occupied Crimea revealed the S-400 air defense system positions near Yevpatoria by publishing photos on social networks. In the last few days more than 10 new blasts happened in Crimea which occupiers said was the work of air defense.

