Ukraine to create martyrology of war victims – First Lady Zelenska

“Today, under the initiative of the United Nations, the world is honoring the victims of terrorism. Ukraine is doing it too, as Russia’s continuous bombardments of our peaceful cities and villages, targeted fire on shopping malls, hospitals and schools, tortures and killings in the occupied areas are nothing but terrorism,” Olena Zelenska said.

On August 16, 2022, the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center launched the Closed Eyes project, aiming to create a complete martyrology of the Russian-Ukrainian war victims among civilians to keep the memory of murdered people and tell the world about the unthinkable genocide of Ukrainians in the 21st century.