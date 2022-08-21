Ukraine sees an increase in grain export volume

Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk has said Ukraine’s export of grain and oilseeds could reach 4 million tonnes by the end of August 2022, which is more than 50% of the pre-war level, UkrInform informed.
