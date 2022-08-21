Russians refuse to fight against Ukraine – Ukraine’s Intelligence

Recently, the Russian Army tried to form a tank battalion in the Nizhny Novgorod region. However, only about 30 Russians signed contracts for military service out of 160 despite promises of high payment for soldiers, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

