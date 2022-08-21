Daughter of Putin’s ideologist killed in car blast – VIDEO

Daria Dugina was behind the wheel of a Toyota Land Cruiser when it detonated near Bolshie Vyazomy ~ 21:00 on 20 August. According to one version, blast was meant to kill her father Aleksandr Dugin, one of the ideologists of the “Russian world,” which drives Russia’s world against Ukraine.

Daughter of Putin's ideologist killed in car blast



Faithful to the ideas of her father, Daria Dugina often took part in Russian propaganda shows where she justified Russia’s war against Ukraine



Dugin is the author of Neo-Eurasionism ideology. Here is how it prepared Russia to attack Ukraine in 2005-2013:

