They criticise Kremlin for failures and missteps by Russian forces in Ukraine, contradicting official narrative, which suppresses negative coverage. Igor Girkin is prominent example, Wall Street Journal writes.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Criticism from pro-war, far-right bloggers is the only kind Kremlin tolerates – WSJ
News on the War in Ukraine