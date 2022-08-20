Russian air defenses active during day after morning attack on Russian HQ in occupied Crimea

Plume of smoke over the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea after the drone crash on the morning of 20 August 2022. Screenshot: Telegram/ЧП Севастополь 

This morning an allegedly Ukrainian “kamikaze drone” crashed into the roof of the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea.

Anti-aircraft guns were heard shooting as the drone approached its target in Russian-occupied Sevastopol:

According to military expert H. I. Sutton, the Uav used in the attack on the Fleet’s HQ appeared to be a weaponized Chinese-made commercial drone:

The attack caused insignificant damage to the roof of the headquarters:

During the day, there were kilometers-long traffic jams on the southern exit from Sevastopol:

Later on the same day, Russian air defense missile launches were spotted in the area of Evpatoria and Saky:

 

In the evening, anti-aircraft guns were active again in Sevastopol:

Also, there were unconfirmed reports from Russian media sources on Russia’s “air defenses active all-across Crimea.”

