Russian air defenses active during day after morning attack on Russian HQ in occupied Crimea

Plume of smoke over the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea after the drone crash on the morning of 20 August 2022. Screenshot: Telegram/ЧП Севастополь

This morning an allegedly Ukrainian “kamikaze drone” crashed into the roof of the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea.

This morning an allegedly Ukrainian “kamikaze drone” crashed into the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea https://t.co/mkh5g5jvrQ pic.twitter.com/7MTKqoeITW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 20, 2022

Anti-aircraft guns were heard shooting as the drone approached its target in Russian-occupied Sevastopol:

Sounds as though Russian air defenses tried to engage the UAV. https://t.co/iysF1Ws3gB pic.twitter.com/VaHx8uKpzt — Rob Lee (@RALee85) August 20, 2022

According to military expert H. I. Sutton, the Uav used in the attack on the Fleet’s HQ appeared to be a weaponized Chinese-made commercial drone:

***BREAKING*** Developing situation, pending updates and clarity Attack on #Russian Navy headquarters today appears to have been carried out by a weaponized commercially acquired drone. Similar attacks have been made in high-value targets in Russia previously #Ukraine #OSINT pic.twitter.com/0mHmFXEnoj — H I Sutton (@CovertShores) August 20, 2022

The attack caused insignificant damage to the roof of the headquarters:

A Ukrainian UAV has attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in #Sevastopol. pic.twitter.com/zJZYPjQTeF — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) August 20, 2022

During the day, there were kilometers-long traffic jams on the southern exit from Sevastopol:

Today occupied Crimea saw kilometers-long traffic jams on the way from Sevastopol to Yalta after the morning drone attack https://t.co/k6Ag1auDmM 📹https://t.co/mAZ6Af974t pic.twitter.com/9lOAobMzaD — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 20, 2022

Later on the same day, Russian air defense missile launches were spotted in the area of Evpatoria and Saky:

In the evening, anti-aircraft guns were active again in Sevastopol:

Anti-aircraft guns are active in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, now 📹via @GirkinGirkin pic.twitter.com/9gcuk1vTo4 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 20, 2022

Also, there were unconfirmed reports from Russian media sources on Russia’s “air defenses active all-across Crimea.”