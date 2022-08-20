Explosions in Russia’s annexed Crimea

On Aug. 20, explosions in Sevastopol and near Yevpatoriia in Russia’s annexed Crimea occurred.

The occupation authorities reported about explosions in Sevastopol. A drone was shot down over the roof of the Black Sea Fleet’s Headquarter. There were no casualties.

Another explosion occurred n Zaozerne village, near Yevpatoriia. The occupation authorities reported that the air defense system hit the target.