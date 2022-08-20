ANY deliberate damage causing potential radiation leak to Ukrainian nuclear reactor would be breach of NATO’s Article 5 – British parliamentarian

Latest news Ukraine

The head of the defense committee of the House of Commons of the Parliament of Great Britain, Tobias Ellwood, said that the deliberate accident with a radiation leak, committed by the Russians at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, should be interpreted as an attack on NATO countries.

“Let’s make this clear now. Any intentional damage that would cause a potential radiation leak in a Ukrainian nuclear reactor would be a violation of Article 5 of NATO,” the British parliamentarian wrote.

