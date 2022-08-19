Ukraine ready to help partners in replacing the capacities of both Nord Stream-1 & 2 pipelines

Ukraine is ready to help partners in replacing the capacities of both Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 pipelines as well as to provide gas storage facilities, energy minister Herman Halushchenko said.

He stressed that Ukraine’s transit system has huge free capacities after Vice President of the German Bundestag Wolfgang Kubicki proposed to launch Nord Stream 2 so that people “don’t freeze in winter and industry will not be seriously damaged.”

“This resembles drug addiction,” Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs stated about the proposal in his tweet. Later, representative of the German government Wolfgang Buechner said no plans to launch Nord Stream 2 and criticized the proposal of Kubicki. Yet, Germany so far didn’t publicly respond to Ukraine’s proposals for replacing Nord Stream 1.