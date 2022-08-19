The first bus top with a bomb shelter was opened in Kharkiv ~~

Build of ferroconcrete it can protect 12 people waiting for a bus during the air alert. Cameras allow people to see outside. There is also 100 kg of sand to extinguish fire. A mural with Kharkiv landmarks will be painted on the wall. Kharkiv city council decided to construct such bus stops with shelters after Russians have been shelling bus stops in the rush hours.

