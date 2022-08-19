Russia wants Kharkiv to become destroyed as Aleppo in 2016 – Podoliak

Kharkiv. 175 days of horror. Daily terror, missile strikes on residential areas and civilians. Russia wants to turn Kharkiv into Aleppo-2016, Grozny-1996, or Warsaw-1945. It revels in blood live. Anyone who continues to do business with Moscow is complicit in this crime,” said Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to