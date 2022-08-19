More explosions in Russia-occupied Crimea near Sevastopol & Kerch. Russia claimed air defense worked.

Explosions happened in Russia-occupied Crimea in the area of military stronghold Sevastopol & in Kerch in the evening of August 18. There was no information about consequences or destruction while Russians claimed their air defense was working. Sounds of explosions are heard on the videos from local telegram channel:

Є відео з окупованого Севастополя! Вибухи в районі найбільшого на півострові військового аеродрому Бельбек🔥 pic.twitter.com/21ud3Piy1x — Serhii Sternenko (@sternenko) August 18, 2022