Vice President of the German Bundestag proposed to launch Nord Stream 2 for a little while so that people “don’t freeze in winter and industry will not be seriously damaged.”

“This resembles drug addiction,” Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs stated:

“Calls by some German politicians to launch NS2 for a little while and close it later are totally irrational. This resembles drug addiction, when a person says “Just one last time!” without realizing the devastating consequences of each “last time”. Addiction to Russian gas kills!”

