A new 27-meter mural “Ukraine is freedom” appeared in the city of Kropyvnytskyi in the center of Ukraine

It is dedicated to the 31 anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence which Ukrainians will celebrate on August 24. Painter Oleksandr Britsev is from Donets. He moved first to Kharkiv, now to Kropyvnytskyi due to the war that has been continuing since 2014.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to