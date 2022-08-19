A new 27-meter mural “Ukraine is freedom” appeared in the city of Kropyvnytskyi in the center of Ukraine

It is dedicated to the 31 anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence which Ukrainians will celebrate on August 24. Painter Oleksandr Britsev is from Donets. He moved first to Kharkiv, now to Kropyvnytskyi due to the war that has been continuing since 2014.

