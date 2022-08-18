At about 21:17 EEST, an explosion rocket the northeast of Kharkiv, an air alert and a threat of artillery attack were announced. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a house caught fire after a Russian hit.

A Russian missile destroyed a dormitory in Kharkiv’s Saltivka. Ivan Sokil, director of the regional Department of Civil Defense, told Suspilne that Russia used the Kalibr missile, according to preliminary data, to attack the building in Kharkiv.

Russian missile hit dormitory in Kharkiv, killing at least 7, injuring 13 – Emergency Service About 21:17 preliminarily the Kalibr missile hit the building, in which about 30 ppl used to live incl senior citizens and children. https://t.co/ySvWzQaFcshttps://t.co/tVFj6MumGN pic.twitter.com/RqD1zSOf7V — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 17, 2022

As of 23:38, the State Emergency Service reported that the fire was contained, the bodies of 7 people were found, 13 got injuries, of which the emergency services units rescued 4 people.