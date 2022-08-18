Russian missile hit dormitory in Kharkiv killing at least 7, injuring 13 – Emergency Service

Latest news Ukraine

At about 21:17 EEST, an explosion rocket the northeast of Kharkiv, an air alert and a threat of artillery attack were announced. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a house caught fire after a Russian hit.

A Russian missile destroyed a dormitory in Kharkiv’s Saltivka. Ivan Sokil, director of the regional Department of Civil Defense, told Suspilne that Russia used the Kalibr missile, according to preliminary data, to attack the building in Kharkiv.

As of 23:38, the State Emergency Service reported that the fire was contained, the bodies of 7 people were found, 13 got injuries, of which the emergency services units rescued 4 people.

 

