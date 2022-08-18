1 killed, 18 injured in Russia’s attack on Kharkiv on 18 Aug

2 children are among the injured in the attack launched at 7:16 a.m. on 18 August, Emergency Service reported.
On 17 August Russian forces targeted Kharkiv 2 times. 7 people were killed as a Russian missile hit a dormitory in the city.
