Zelenskyy answered the criticism for not telling people that the war was approaching:

Zelenskyy said that if his team had communicated about war in advance then Ukraine would be losing money and people since last October, and at the moment when the Russians did attack, they would have taken Kyiv in 3 days.

“I’m not saying whose idea it was, but generally, our inner sense was right: If we sow chaos among people before the invasion, the Russians will devour us…And what happened when the invasion started — we were as strong as we could be,” Zelenskyy said in his interview for the Washington Post.

