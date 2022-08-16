Railway in Crimea damaged after explosions

The railway in the north of occupied Crimea was damaged due to an explosion at a Russian ammunition warehouse in the village of Mayske, TASS wrote.

The emergency services of TASS reported that in the Dzhankoy district “as a result of the detonation of ammunition, the railway track between the Azovske and Rozyzd 10 km stations was damaged.” Three trains carrying 2,000 people were detained. By the evening, five more trains carrying almost 3,000 people should have passed through this section. Passengers will be taken to “temporary accommodation points.”

In addition to the detonation at the ammunition site in the village of Mayske (near Azovske), there were TASS reports of a fire at the transformer substation in Dzhankoy.