Railway in Crimea damaged after explosions

Latest news Ukraine

The railway in the north of occupied Crimea was damaged due to an explosion at a Russian ammunition warehouse in the village of Mayske, TASS wrote.

The emergency services of TASS reported that in the Dzhankoy district “as a result of the detonation of ammunition, the railway track between the Azovske and Rozyzd 10 km stations was damaged.” Three trains carrying 2,000 people were detained. By the evening, five more trains carrying almost 3,000 people should have passed through this section. Passengers will be taken to “temporary accommodation points.”

In addition to the detonation at the ammunition site in the village of Mayske (near Azovske), there were TASS reports of a fire at the transformer substation in Dzhankoy.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags