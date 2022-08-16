Most of Russian military command escaped from occupied Kherson – Oblast Council

There are no safe supply routes left, Ukraine has fire control over all main roads, Deputy Head of Kherson Oblast Council Yuriy Sobolevskyi told BBC. He added that after Ukraine’s latest strike, crossing Antonivskyi bridge is impossible even by foot.

Ukraine renders all bridges in Kherson Oblast inoperable for occupiers' heavy equipment



OperCommand South reported today that the latest bridge Ukraine hit, the Kakhovskyi bridge, which Ukraine hit on 8 August, is rendered inoperablehttps://t.co/zRfY6IPlOr pic.twitter.com/nyWl1H3hOa — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 15, 2022