Most of Russian military command escaped from occupied Kherson – Oblast Council

Latest news Ukraine

There are no safe supply routes left, Ukraine has fire control over all main roads, Deputy Head of Kherson Oblast Council Yuriy Sobolevskyi told BBC. He added that after Ukraine’s latest strike, crossing Antonivskyi bridge is impossible even by foot.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags