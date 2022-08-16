Explosions heard in Crimea, Russian warehouse reportedly hit

Explosions were heard in the Dzhankoy district of Russia-occupied Crimea on the morning of 16 August. One of the leaders of Crimean Tatars Refat Chubarov informs that a Russian warehouse was hit and there is a detonation at an ammunition warehouse in Azovske village.

Explosions heard in Dzhankoy district of Crimea One of the leaders of Crimean Tatars Refat Chubarov informs that Russian warehouse was hit and there is a detonation at an ammunition warehouse in Azovske village https://t.co/qi5V3J3sj8pic.twitter.com/wle3Y9MNIL — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 16, 2022