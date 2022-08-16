About 2,000 people evacuated from Crimea after explosions this morning

In Crimea, Russian occupiers began evacuating people after explosions at an ammunition warehouse near Dzhankoy, self-proclaimed PM of Russia-occupied Crimea Serhii Aksyonov wrote in Telegram. He added that all people in the 5-kilometer zone near the warehouse are being evacuated and that as of 10 a.m. EET on August 16, about 2,000 people had already left. Mayor of Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia Region) Ivan Fedorov confirmed this information.

