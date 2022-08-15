“We are again facing centuries old enemy together” : Ukraine’s Army chief greets Poles on Army Day

Speaking Polish, Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi greeted the Polish military on the day of Polish Army and reminded that Ukraine and Poland fight against a common enemy like 102 years ago.

"Today, just like 102 years ago, we once again face a centuries-old enemy together"



Ukrainian Army chief Zaluzhnyi greets Poles on Day of 🇵🇱Army, celebrated on Warsaw battle anniversary. Then, 🇺🇦troops successfully fought alongaide 🇵🇱against Soviet Russiahttps://t.co/F1ZlLPIzru pic.twitter.com/wZrn82tAvK — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 15, 2022

“Dear brothers and sisters,

On behalf of the Armed Forces and in my own name, I congratulate you on the occasion of the Polish Armed Forces Day.



In the Battle of Warsaw, your people defended their statehood and saved Europe from the Bolshevik invasion. Poland’s ally in that war was the Ukrainian People’s Republic.



Today, just like 102 years ago, we are once again facing a centuries-old enemy together.

I am deeply grateful to the Polish people for their help and support in this difficult time. We are fighting for our freedom and yours! Together we will win! ” Zaluzhnyi said in a video address.

The Day of Polish Army is observed on the anniversary of the Warsaw battle.n 15 August 1921, when Poland won the key Warsaw battle of the Polish-Soviet war. This led to it securing its independence from Soviet Russia.

To honor the memory of UNR warriors who fought along Poles, Polish President Duda knelt at their graves in the Orthodox cemetery in Warsaw on the eve of the holiday.

