Polish President Duda honored memory of Ukrainians who helped fight Russia 102 years ago

Polish President Duda honored the memory of Ukrainian warriors of the UNR, Ukrainian People’s Republic, who fought alongside Poles against Soviet Russia in 1918-1921.



On 15 August 1921, Poland won the key Warsaw battle of the Polish-Soviet war, which secured its independence from USSR. To honor the memory of UNR warriors who fought along Poles, Duda knelt at their graves on the Orthodox cemetery in Warsaw on the eve of Day of Polish Army, which is observed on the anniversary of the Warsaw battle.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi greeted Poles as well:

"Today, just like 102 years ago, we once again face a centuries-old enemy together"



