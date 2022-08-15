Russia to focus on taking Bakhmut, leaving Izium-Sloviansk vulnerable – ISW

Dispositions of Russian forces in suggest that Moscow is prioritizing the advance around Bakhmut and, possibly, toward Siversk, the Institute for Study of War writes in its 14 August report.

“The high concentration of volunteer battalions around Izium and Sloviansk suggests that that area is not a focus of Russian attention and may be vulnerable to Ukrainian counterattacks. The congeries of forces in and around Kherson Oblast may pose significant challenges to Russian command and control, especially if Ukrainian forces press a counteroffensive there,” ISW assesses.