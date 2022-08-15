Heavy fighting continues in Donbas, 22 Russian ammo depots destroyed in one week: short review ~~

Ukrainian Army Amnesty International

Ukrainian soldiers in a frontline settlement. Credit: Ukraine's Ministry of Defense  

Analysis, Russian Aggression

Article by: Stanislav Haider
Source: Facebook

Editor’s Note

Donetsk oblast remains the hottest spot in Ukraine as Russia continues to shell Ukrainian cities while Ukraine destroys Russian military facilities behind the front line.

The authorities of Kazakhstan donated ambulances and 20 tons of medical equipment and medicines to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Embassy of Israel handed over 100,000 food kits to Ukraine over a week.

Currently, the situation in Donetsk oblast remains difficult. The direction of Bakhmut saw the Russians achieve minimal success as they continued their assaults on the city from three sides. The Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped the occupiers in the areas of Soledar, Vershyna, and Zaitseve. The situation was hard in the area of Kodema. The area of Avdiivka and Mariinka saw failed Russian assaults from the directions of Krasnohorivka and Piski. Ukraine controls Pisky, although there’s heavy fighting going on for almost a week. The situation is the same in Mariinka where the Ukrainian forces also repulsed all Russian assaults. The Siversk direction has been active for several days. Fighting continues in the areas of Ivano-Dariivka, Verkhnokamianskyi, Hryhorivka, and Vyimka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding defense.

Map of the situation in Donetsk Oblast’s north and in Luhansk Oblast as of 15 August 2022. Map: DeepState ~

Map of the situation in Donetsk Oblast’s north and in Luhansk Oblast as of 15 August 2022. Map: DeepState

Kharkiv Oblast saw no significant changes, but, unfortunately, Russia continued its cross-border missile attacks on Kharkiv from Belgorod Oblast continues, although yesterday one of the Russian missiles failed to reach the state border and hit their own settlements. Reportedly yesterday, a tower was blown up in the village of Kozinka (Belgorod Oblast, Russia), from which a stretch of the Ukrainian border could be observed. The direction of Izium saw the Russians deploying reserves to recapture their lost positions in the areas of Brazhkivka and Pasyka.

Heavy fighting continues in Donbas, 22 Russian ammo depots destroyed in one week: short review ~~

In Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian bridgehead at the Inhulets has been stable, some good news comes from the west of Kherson, but there’s no official confirmation yet. Thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian military, there already are Russian battalion-tactical groups withdrawn from the right bank of the Dnipro river into Russia’s deep rear. As for the damaged bridges, they are still partially passable, which still allows the Russians to transfer the equipment, albeit much slower.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Battles continue south of Donetsk’s Vuhledar, where the Russian forces want to regain the lost areas. Ukrainian troops continue their successful actions in the areas of ​​Nesterianka and Shcherbaky. A Russian reconnaissance group near Vremivka was neutralized. Ukrainian partisans blew up a railway bridge near Melitopol a couple of days ago. Also, the Russians continue to regroup and concentrate their troops in the Tokmak-Melitopol areas, as well as on the border with Kherson Oblast.

The Ukrainian artillery units destroyed:

  • Russian military bases in Tokmak district (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), Popasna (Luhansk Oblast),
  • A Russian ammunition warehouse in Beryslav district (Kherson Oblast).

In total, the past week saw the elimination of 22 Russian ammunition depots, 10 bases, 3 command points, and 1 barracks building.

Russo-Ukrainian War, Day 173: Ukrainian army hits Wagner HQ


 

Source: Facebook

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags