Ukraine hits area of strategically important Kherson bridge again

Latest news Ukraine

Last night about 1:00 a.m., the local sources based in occupied Kherson reported a series of explosions in the direction of Antonivka, where Kherson’s only road bridge over the Dnipro is located. The sources suggest that either the bridge itself or the Russian air defense equipment in its area could be the target of the night attack.

The Antonivskyi bridge saw several missile strikes in recent weeks. Every time the Russian occupation forces tried to repair the bridge after the previous Ukrainian strike, the Ukrainian troops were inflicting more damage.

Ukraine once again hits strategically important bridge in occupied Kherson

The Antonivskyi bridge together with the Antonivskyi railway bridge across the Dnipro and the Dariivka bridge across the Inhulets are the only three points that connect the entire Russian grouping of forces near Kherson to the rest of the invasion forces. All of these have been damaged by Ukrainian strikes, which made them impassable for heavy equipment.

Also, yesterday Russian propagandists shared another image showing the damage to another bridge in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast. This is a bridge across the Dnipro that connects Russia’s larger group in Kherson Oblast to the Russian troops in the occupied south of Ukraine.

The Nova Kakhovka bridge across the Dnipro runs along the dam of the hydroelectric power plant, Ukrainian strikes damaged this bridge on 7 and 10 August:

Ukrainian forces hit the bridge in Kakhovka HPP area

Here’s the map of the bridges in Kherson Oblast:

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags