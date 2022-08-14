Ukraine hits area of strategically important Kherson bridge again

Last night about 1:00 a.m., the local sources based in occupied Kherson reported a series of explosions in the direction of Antonivka, where Kherson’s only road bridge over the Dnipro is located. The sources suggest that either the bridge itself or the Russian air defense equipment in its area could be the target of the night attack.

Missiles hit bridge area near occupied Kherson last night As per local sources, at first at about 1 a.m., 4 missiles hit the area of the Antonivka bridge (possibly the bridge itself near the Dnipro's left bank), then more strikes occurred at ~1:20.

📹https://t.co/nphzFLxJds pic.twitter.com/pJG6y6yelw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 14, 2022

The Antonivskyi bridge saw several missile strikes in recent weeks. Every time the Russian occupation forces tried to repair the bridge after the previous Ukrainian strike, the Ukrainian troops were inflicting more damage.

The Antonivskyi bridge together with the Antonivskyi railway bridge across the Dnipro and the Dariivka bridge across the Inhulets are the only three points that connect the entire Russian grouping of forces near Kherson to the rest of the invasion forces. All of these have been damaged by Ukrainian strikes, which made them impassable for heavy equipment.

Also, yesterday Russian propagandists shared another image showing the damage to another bridge in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast. This is a bridge across the Dnipro that connects Russia’s larger group in Kherson Oblast to the Russian troops in the occupied south of Ukraine.

A new photo from Russian propagandists with damage to the bridge along the Kakhovskaya dam.

P.S: who takes pictures like that? One can’t really see anything here… You did better before…

#Kherson #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/bVNulgKvCv — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 13, 2022

The Nova Kakhovka bridge across the Dnipro runs along the dam of the hydroelectric power plant, Ukrainian strikes damaged this bridge on 7 and 10 August:

Here’s the map of the bridges in Kherson Oblast:

This map shows the bridges that Ukraine can target as part of its Kherson offensive pic.twitter.com/qvRnvg8N07 — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) July 27, 2022