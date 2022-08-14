Ukraine destroyed two Russian ammo depots in occupied Kherson Oblast – OpComm South

On 13 August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two warehouses of the Russian military in Muzykivka and Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, according to the morning report by the spokesman of the Operational Command South, Vladyslav Nazarov.

The attack on a Russian ammunition warehouse at Muzykivka (Kherson Oblast, about 20 km behind the front line) occurred at about 17:00 on 13 August, according to local accounts, who reported explosions around that time followed by a large plume of smoke rising into the sky.

The Ukrainian strike on the Russian ammunition facility in Nova Kakhovka occurred earlier on that day:

 

