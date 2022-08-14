Russians shelled Marhanets with MLRS, Nikopol with artillery – Dnipropetrovsk Oblast head

One of the craters left behind by the overnight Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 14 August 2022. Source.

Last night the Russian troops hit the town of Marhanets with 30 rockets using multiple rocket launchers, and conducted three artillery attacks on Nikopol, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, chief of the civilian and military administration of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Both towns lie on the Ukrainian-controlled right bank of the Dnipro facing across the river Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant which Russia uses as its artillery position for daily attacks on Nikopol and Enerhodar.

According to Reznichenko, the Russian troops carried out three fire attacks on the Nikopol district. Nikopol proper came under artillery fire as 20 Russian shells hit the city, damaging a nine-storey high-rise, 8 one-family homes, a school, and several shops. The artillery barrage also damaged gas pipelines and power lines, leaving several thousand Nikopol townspeople without electricity. There were no casualties.

Meanwhile, in Marhanets a 69-year-old man was injured in the Russian rocket attack as the Russian forces used the multiple rocket systems BM-21 Grad to hit the town with 30 rockets. The attack damaged more than 10 one-family homes and the city’s power grid, Reznichenko wrote.