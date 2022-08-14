Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked PMC Wagner in occupied Popasna

Russian Telegram channels report on attack of Armed Forces of Ukraine on headquarters of PMC Wagner in occupied Popasna, Luhansk Oblast.
Russian military reporter Sergei Sreda published the photo of location exposing address.
