Ukraine Army’s effectiveness 12 out of 10, Pentagon says

Latest news Ukraine

In the 12 August briefing of the US Department of Defense, a Pentagon official said that on a scale of zero to 10, the effectiveness of Ukraine’s armed forces would be a 12 “just based on how impressive they’ve been to us in so many different ways. … They have found ways to do things that we might not have thought were possible.”

Although the Russians have a significantly larger force than Ukraine, “the things going against the Russians are the continued impacts [of Ukraine’s progress] on their morale, their ability to sustain themselves — all of which have been impacted by the Ukrainians’ ability to get after [Russian] command and control, ammunition, sustainment and logistics locations,” the official said.

The official also said that the US does not know what caused the explosions at Saky (Saki) airfield in occupied Crimea.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags