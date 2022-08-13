Ukraine Army’s effectiveness 12 out of 10, Pentagon says

In the 12 August briefing of the US Department of Defense, a Pentagon official said that on a scale of zero to 10, the effectiveness of Ukraine’s armed forces would be a 12 “just based on how impressive they’ve been to us in so many different ways. … They have found ways to do things that we might not have thought were possible.”

Although the Russians have a significantly larger force than Ukraine, “the things going against the Russians are the continued impacts [of Ukraine’s progress] on their morale, their ability to sustain themselves — all of which have been impacted by the Ukrainians’ ability to get after [Russian] command and control, ammunition, sustainment and logistics locations,” the official said.

The official also said that the US does not know what caused the explosions at Saky (Saki) airfield in occupied Crimea.