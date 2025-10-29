Two Polish citizens detained in Przemyśl for desecrating Ukraine’s flag — sixth such attack in last months

Police in Przemyśl have detained two local residents, aged 21 and 23, who on 26 October tore down the Ukrainian flag from the building of Ukraine’s honorary consulate in the city, according to police spokesperson Karolina Kowalik, UkrInform.

In recent months, Poland has seen a surge in anti-Ukrainian provocations, including arson attacks on cars with Ukrainian license plates, the removal of Ukrainian flags from public buildings, and verbal and physical assaults on Ukrainians. Meanwhile, the UN released a report stating that the Kremlin’s goal is to forcibly drive Ukrainians from their homes.

Poland’s consulate in Przemyśl again targeted

“In connection with this case, police identified and detained two men, residents of Przemyśl, aged 21 and 23. The case materials have been handed over to the District Prosecutor’s Office in Przemyśl,” Kowalik said.

On 26 October, unknown individuals tore down the Ukrainian flag from the consulate building. Over the past six months, this has been the sixth case of desecration or attempted desecration of Ukrainian national symbols at this site.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned about the rising tide of anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland, emphasizing the visible hand of the Kremlin behind it.

Ukrainian refugees now contribute nearly 3% of Poland’s GDP, but far-right politicians don't care

Recently, attitudes toward Ukraine and Ukrainians in Poland have worsened, as politicians have increasingly used the “Ukraine issue” in the 2025 presidential campaign.

While overall public opinion toward Ukrainians in Poland remains largely positive, Politico writes that their growing presence has become a political talking point for far-right parties.

Although Ukrainians make up about 6% of Poland’s workforce, right-wing politicians accuse them of receiving excessive social benefits.

According to UN estimates, in 2024, Ukrainian refugees in Poland generated 2.7 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Fear turned into fuel for Kremlin's propaganda after drone attack

This trend of negative stance toward Ukraine increased following the Russian 10 October attack on Poland.

“A wave of pro-Russian sentiment and anti-Ukrainian feeling is rising, created by the Kremlin using real fears and emotions,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

As expected, the attack caused strong fear and insecurity among Polish citizens. The country hosts points through which foreign weapons are delivered to Ukraine, heightening concerns.

These sentiments are actively supported by some Polish right-wing politicians and media, which build campaigns on ignoring the significant contributions of Ukrainians to Poland’s economy and society.