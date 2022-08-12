UN Secretary General calls for demilitarized zone around Zaporizhzhia NPP

Latest news Ukraine

In a statement published on the UN website, UN Secretary-General called to cease military activities around the Zaporizhzhia ZPP and create a demilitarized zone around the plant.

“I am calling for all military activities in the immediate vicinity of the plant to cease immediately and not to target its facilities or surroundings.

I urge the withdrawal of any military personnel and equipment from the plant and the avoidance of any further deployment of forces or equipment to the site. The facility must not be used as part of any military operation. Instead, urgent agreement is needed at a technical level on a safe perimeter of demilitarization to ensure the safety of the area,” Gutteres called.

