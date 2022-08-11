Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles shot down in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukraine’s Air Force Command

On 11 August at about 13:30 EEST, in Kharkiv Oblast, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea, Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported.

Yesterday, the air defense units shot down two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level in Luhansk and Kharkiv directions, the Command says.

According to the Air Force Command, throughout 10 August, Ukraine’s Air Force strike aircraft covered by fighter jets carried out more than 10 group airstrikes on the places of accumulation of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment.